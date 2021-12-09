EUGENE — The Roseburg High School boys basketball team let a win slip through its grasp at North Eugene High School on Wednesday night.
After Roseburg took a 10-point lead in the third quarter, the Indians were outscored 21-2 in the final period as the Highlanders rallied to win 59-46.
“We’re still trying to gel and get composure from guys and we didn’t have that down the stretch and that kind of cost us, but huge improvements from last week,” Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said.
The game was a series of runs by both teams.
Roseburg (1-2) used a short spurt to pull ahead 14-9 in the first period, but North Eugene (2-2) countered with an 11-1 run to take a 20-15 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Indians responded with a 13-3 lead to finish the first half with a 28-23 advantage.
Roseburg stretched the lead out to a 10-point advantage in the third quarter, but the Highlanders whittled away at the deficit to trail by just six points heading to the final period. North Eugene started the fourth quarter on a 12-0 run and took the lead for good on a Jonas Spencer lay-in with 4:12 remaining in the contest.
“Even though they went on that big run, we still had energy. We were still pushing tempo. We were still locked in. We just couldn’t get a bucket,” Humphreys said.
Despite the setback, Humphreys was happy that his team showed some effort and kept up the defensive intensity.
“That’s something we’ve worked on the last couple practices and it’s always nice to see something you work on in practice getting implemented right away in a game,” the third-year coach said.
Senior Colton Marsters led Roseburg with 14 points. Sophomore Mykah Mendoza came off the bench to add nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from the floor.
North Eugene’s Derek Vaugh led all scorers with 19 points. Ethan Sims chipped in 12 points for the Highlanders.
Roseburg will return home for a pair of home games this weekend, starting with the Mountain View Cougars at 6:45 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.