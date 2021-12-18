EUGENE — Tyson Holman hit a 17-foot shot at the buzzer, giving the Franklin Lightning a 48-46 boys basketball win over the Roseburg Indians on Saturday in the Shamrock Slam at Sheldon High School.

Roseburg's Colton Marsters scored a basket with just over 10 seconds left to tie the contest up, setting up Holman's heroics.

Owen Combs led Franklin (3-2) with 14 points and Holman finished with 13.

Marsters had a bounce-back game for the Tribe (2-6), scoring 12 of his 20 points in the second half. Mykah Mendoza contributed 11 points in the loss.

"We definitely should've won this game," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "Franklin outworked us and played harder. Defensively, we were out of position too much."

Roseburg will end the tournament against Parkrose at 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

ROSEBURG (46) — Colton Marsters 20, Mendoza 11, Stedman 3, Wilder, Pike 2, Williams 5, Olson 2, Fullerton, Vredenburg, Cleary 3. Totals 18 6-6 46.

FRANKLIN (48) — Owen Combs 14, Holman 13, Laila 8, Loyuk 4, Papworth 9, Deniston 2. Totals 23 0-1 48.

Roseburg;12;9;15;10;—;46

Franklin;13;10;13;10;—;48

3-Point Shots — Rose. 4 (Marsters, Stedman, Williams, Cleary), Fra. 2 (Holman, Papworth).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

