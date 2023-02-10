EUGENE — Missed opportunties likely cost the Roseburg High School boys basketball team a shot at a road win at Willamette High School on Friday night.
The Wolverines pestered the Indians for all 32 minutes, forcing numerous missed shots at point blank range, and Willamette held off a late rally for a 56-47 Southwest Conference victory at the Wolverine Den.
Mykah Mendoza scored a game-high 24 points to lead Roseburg (14-6, 4-4 SWC), which lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.
The Indians were sluggish from the jump, going scoreless over the first 3 minutes, 55 seconds. But Roseburg rebounded to tie the game at 9-9 at the end of the opening period.
Carter Stedman gave the Tribe its only lead of the game on a 3-point field goal that put RHS up 12-11 early in the second quarter.
Willamette (9-12, 3-6) rallied to outscore Roseburg 15-10 the rest of the period and led by four at halftime. Braydon Long scored eight of his team-high 23 points in the quarter.
Roseburg made multiple runs to get within a couple of points throughout the second half and had opportunities to either tie or take the lead at the free-throw line, but the Indians struggled to capitalize.
The Indians were 8 of 15 (54%) at the free throw line and shot 5 of 22 (23%) from behind the arc.
Willamette went 13-for-17 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to quell any Roseburg rally. The Wolverines were 17-for-27 (63%) at the line for the game, including a perfect 9-for-9 by Long.
Roseburg will visit the North Medford Black Tornado on Tuesday, with tipoff set for 6:45 p.m.
