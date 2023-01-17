One week ago, the Roseburg High School boys basketball team started Southwest Conference play with a flub.
But on Tuesday night, the Indians got back to playing their brand of basketball and ran away from North Medford in a 95-74 conference victory at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
"We didn't play to our identity last week against South Medford," Roseburg's Owen Bentea. "We had a week of practice and learned to come back together and play how we know how to play, aggressive defense and get up a bunch of shots. And it showed on the scoreboard."
Bentea was a big part of Roseburg's season-best night. The sophomore nailed four 3-point field goals and finished with a career-high 24 points to help the Tribe set a new mark for most points in a game this year.
North Medford (4-10, 2-1 SWC) jumped out to a six-point lead in the opening period, but couldn't hold on to it as Roseburg (11-3, 1-1) rallied back to hold a 19-15 lead at the end of the quarter.
Mykah Mendoza also set a career-high with 30 points on the night. He opened the game with 11 points in the first quarter and the junior tacked on 11 more in the fourth quarter when Roseburg outscored the Black Tornado 31-21.
"They know that's what I expect out of them," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "Everybody played with confidence, we moved the ball well, we were unselfish. We had some defensive lapses, but overall we stuck to our game plan."
Roseburg got contributions from all over the roster. Boston Williams chipped in 13 points, and Carter Stedman had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
North Medford junior Miguel Torres scored 16 points off the bench to lead the Black Tornado, which had their winning streak halted at three games.
Davis Carr added 14 points and Antonio Orozco contributed 13.
Roseburg moves on to host the Willamette Wolverines on Friday in another Southwest Conference matchup.
NORTH MEDFORD (74) — Miguel Torres 16, Carr 14, Orozco 13, Stewart 9, Curtis 8, Klug 4, Plankenhorn 3, Young 3, Kelly 2, Scott 2, Walker, Ortega. Totals 26 14-20 74.
