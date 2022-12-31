BEND — With the Southwest Conference boys basketball season right around the corner, the Roseburg Indians are picking up steam.
The Tribe completed a successful weekend at the Les Schwab Oregon Holiday Hoopfest with a 67-63 overtime win over fourth-ranked Mountain View on Friday at Summit High School.
Roseburg improved to 7-2 on the season. The Class 5A Cougars (7-1), who defeated the Indians 73-57 in Bend on Dec. 17, suffered their first loss.
"The weekend couldn't have gone better, getting three wins," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "The kids are definitely building confidence. Mountain View is definitely one of the top teams in 5A and I would call this our biggest win of the season."
Junior Mykah Mendoza led the Tribe with a career-high 29 points, six coming in the overtime period. The left-hander scored a basket at the buzzer at the end of regulation to tie the contest at 58-58 and force the extra session.
"Mykah probably had the best game of his career," Humphreys said. "He rebounded ball well and put the team on his back. Every time we needed a bucket, he got one."
Roseburg got 14 points from reserve Mark Oja. Boston Williams contributed seven points, including a key 3-pointer in overtime. The Indians shot 75% (12-for-16) from the free-throw line.
Quincy Townsend scored 33 points for the Cougars. Nathan Hoisington and Brayden Meier each chipped in 10 points.
Roseburg is scheduled to host 5A Ashland at 6:45 p.m. Monday in a nonconference game at Robertson Memorial Gym.
