EUGENE — Senior Hunter Fullerton scored a game-high 16 points and led four players in double figures as the Roseburg High School boys basketball team defeated North Eugene 80-47 Tuesday night in a nonconference game.
Fullerton scored 11 points in a dominant fourth quarter that saw Roseburg (2-0) outscore the Highlanders 27-13.
The game was made up of a series of runs by both teams. The Indians started the contest with a 10-0 lead, but North Eugene (1-3) answered with a 9-0 to get back into the ballgame.
The Highlanders took a 19-18 lead midway through the second period, but Roseburg finished the half on a 13-0 run to lead 31-19 at the break.
Mykah Mendoza scored 10 of his 15 points in the third quarter to help the Indians pull ahead by as many as 21 points. Jayce Wilder and Boston Williams each added 11 points for Roseburg.
Devon Anderson scored seven of his 10 points for North Eugene in the fourth quarter and helped the Highlanders get back within 59-46 with 4:19 remaining, but RHS finished the game on a 21-1 run.
"Our guys are starting to figure out to move on to the next play and forget about the last one," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "Things are going to happen. Look how quick things can turn in two minutes. They go up one and we go on a 13-0 run. So as long as we continue to build that mentality then I feel like we're growing."
The Roseburg boys are scheduled to play their home opener against Crater next Tuesday.
