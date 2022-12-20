Roseburg senior Boston Williams made three 3-point field goals and scored a career-high 20 points in an 83-43 blowout win over Eagle Point in a nonconference game at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
The Tribe led wire-to-wire and set a new season-high for points scored in a game. Williams made a 3-pointer on the opening play of the game and went on to score the first seven points for Roseburg (4-2).
"(Williams) got it going tonight and guys kept getting him the ball," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "Happy to see him take the lid off the basket."
Eagle Point fell behind by eight points early in the contest, but rallied back to within 14-10 thanks to Hayden Weaver. The junior scored the first 10 points for the Eagles and finished with a game-high 21.
Roseburg stretched its lead to double figures in the second quarter. Mark Oja came off the bench to score seven points in the period and helped the Indians take a 45-27 lead into the break.
Oja made four 3-pointers in the game and set a new career-high with 16 points.
Roseburg continued its hot touch in the second half and outscored Eagle Point 38-16. The Indians had 10 players score in the contest.
Up next, Roseburg will play in the Holiday Hoopfest hosted by Bend and Summit high schools. The Tribe's first game of the tournament will be Dec. 28 against McNary.
