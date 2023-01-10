MEDFORD — The Roseburg High School boys basketball team stumbled out of the gates to begin Southwest Conference play on Tuesday at South Medford High School.
The Indians trailed the entire contest and saw their seven-game win streak come to an end as the defending conference champion Panthers pulled away in the second half for a 71-59 victory.
Roseburg whittled away at a 12-point deficit in the first half and trailed 34-28 at the break, but a 17-0 run by South Medford in the third quarter proved to be the difference in the matchup.
"We had some defensive meltdowns," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said about South Medford's third quarter outburst.
"They kind of built their confidence on that. And any time Jackson (Weiland) gets rolling, we've seen it since his freshman year, he's one of the best in the league if not the state."
Weiland scored six of his game-high 25 points in the pivotal third period.
Roseburg (10-3, 0-1 SWC) started the second half with a 3-point basket from Boston Williams to get within 34-31.
Moments later, the Indians trailed 42-37 with 5:30 left to go in the third period and didn't score again until Jayce Wilder sank a pair of free throws with 1:08 left in the quarter.
Wilder scored a team-high 13 points to lead Roseburg. Mykah Mendoza chipped in 12 for the Tribe, which was held well below its season average of 71.8 points per game.
"We played scared. They have a winning culture. You can see it when they walk on the floor, they expect to win and they expect, doesn't matter who it is, that they can compete and our guys haven't gotten that mental attitude yet," Humphreys said.
South Medford (8-5, 1-0) has now won 11 consecutive SWC games. The Panthers will visit Sheldon on Friday.
