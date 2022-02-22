Time after time, the Roseburg boys basketball team would make a run, but Westview always seemed to have the answer as the Wildcats pulled away for a 64-54 nonconference win on Tuesday at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
Westview (5-18) built a seven-point lead after the first eight minutes and just continued to add to the advantage as the game went on. The Wildcats took their largest lead of the game at 51-35 near the end of the third quarter.
Roseburg (7-14) did rally to within single digits on multiple occasions, but would quickly fall behind as Westview used its size advantage to challenge shots and smother the Indians’ offense.
“We just took too many plays off,” Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. “That’s one of the things about playing some of those Portland schools, they don’t take plays off. We’ve got to get used to playing that kind of basketball.”
Westview’s Alex Clement was the main answer to the Wildcats’ problems. The 6-foot-7 senior was often wide open under the basket in the second half when Roseburg tried to use a full court press to stop the Wildcats.
Clement scored 13 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. Amare Rolle and Nolan Keeney each added 10 points for Westview.
Danil Olson and Hunter Fullerton each scored 12 points to lead Roseburg. Carson Six set a new season-high with an additional 11 points for the Indians.
Roseburg will next visit the Grants Pass Cavemen for a Southwest Conference game on Friday. A win against the Cavers will clinch a third place finish in the conference for the Indians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.