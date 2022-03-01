TUALATIN — The equation for an upset is a mixture of the right game plan, proper execution and a little bit of luck.
The Roseburg boys basketball team felt it fulfilled the first two components in a Class 6A first-round playoff contest at top-seed Tualatin on Tuesday, but Lady Luck was nowhere to be found at the home of the Timberwolves.
“The thing I’m most proud of is the fact we drew up a game plan in a couple of days and the guys went out and executed it. You know a lot of times it’s tough for guys to buy into something that’s a little different than what you’ve been doing all season, but they trusted us,” Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said.
The plan was to get up shots from behind the arc and Roseburg launched 46 3-point shots, but not enough found their way through the nets and Tualatin slowly pulled away for a 96-72 playoff win that ended the season for the Indians.
“They’re a very good, very deep team. They’re ranked No. 1 for a reason and we’re ranked 32 for a reason. But the guys bought in and did what we asked them to do and I think we had an entertaining and fun game,” Humphreys said.
Tualatin advances to face Three Rivers League rival Lake Oswego in the second round on Friday. The Lakers are the only Oregon high school team to defeat the Timberwolves this season.
Roseburg (7-17) made Tualatin, the Three Rivers League champs, work for the victory. After pulling ahead by 10 in the first quarter, the Timberwolves gave up a run to the Indians and only led 20-17 heading to the second period.
The Tribe briefly drew to within one point early in the second quarter, but Tualatin (22-2) used its size advantage to regain control and a 51-33 lead at the break.
The lead was whittled back to just 10 points in the third quarter, but Roseburg just had no way of slowing down Tualatin when its shots weren’t falling.
The Timberwolves had five players in double figures on the way to setting a new season-high for points scored in a single game. Noah Ogoli led the way with a game-high 26 points.
Danil Olson led Roseburg with a season-high 24 points. Hunter Fullerton sank six 3-pointers and set a new season-high with 20 points for the Tribe.
No one expects the last team into the tournament to upset the top seed, but after the loss, the Roseburg players were brimming with accomplishment.
“It was one of those games where it seemed so out of reach and to be there, it’s disappointing, but it’s also insanely exciting,” senior Carson Six said.
The Indians have reached the state playoffs just twice now in the past 10 seasons, but Six said this year’s playoff appearance was an indication of where the program can continue to go.
“Even if we didn’t win the game, we won in experience,” Six explained.
“Looking forward, if we can play like that now, imagine when these kids develop more, when they get more shots up, when they get more time in the gym. What’s that going to look like two to three years down the line? It’s more of a benefit for the future of the program, than it is for the program right now.”
Olson, one of just two other seniors on the team with Six, agreed that the program is on the upswing.
“This is obviously going to set up our program, like coach has been talking about, for success. Being our second playoff game in the last 10 years, it’s just up from here and I can’t wait to watch them next year.”
Humphreys will lose the leadership of Olson, Six and Ben Pike to graduation. The Indians are expected to return juniors Boston Williams, Hunter Fullerton, Carter Stedman and Jayce Wilder, who all started games throughout the season.
Sophomore Mykah Mendoza was a second-team All-Southwest Conference selection this year and will be Roseburg’s top returning scorer. Sophomore Asher Vredenburg and freshman Owen Bentea also saw playing time off the bench in the postseason.
ROSEBURG (72) — Danil Olson 24, Mendoza 5, Stedman, Pike, Williams 11, Fullerton 20, Bentea 3, Vredenburg 3, Six 6. Totals 28 4-6 72.
TUALATIN (96) — Noah Ogoli 26, Schleicher, Wagner 2, Ross 6, Noland, Lake 15, Burke 12, Chiong, Hale 16, Rose 8, Steppe 11. Totals 39 12-14 96.
Roseburg 17 16 20 19 — 72
Tualatin 20 31 27 18 — 96
3-Point Shots — Rose. 12 (Fullerton 6, Williams 3, Olson 1, Bentea 1, Vredenburg 1). Tual. 6 (Lake 3, Ogoli 2, Burke 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 16, Tual. 13.
