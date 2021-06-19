ASHLAND — The first quarter belonged to Roseburg.
The Indians took a 14-3 lead over Ashland, but the Grizzlies recovered and outscored Roseburg 19-9 in the fourth quarter to take a 49-41 win on Friday night in a Southern Oregon Conference regional boys basketball game.
Finn Hilden scored 18 points for the Grizzlies (5-7), shooting 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. Ty Williams added 13 points.
Colton Marsters had 12 points for the Indians (4-9), who have lost six straight. Attreyu Pinard contributed seven points, while freshman Mykah Mendoza and Jacob Parker both scored six.
"We played decent early, but let them go on a run in the second quarter," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "We relaxed once we got the lead, and had too many turnovers. I thought Attreyu played well, and Colton attacked the basket and played solid defense."
The two teams will meet again at 7 p.m. Monday in Ashland in a conference tournament game. The contest will be played at Mountain Avenue Gym.
ROSEBURG (41) — Colton Marsters 12, Pinard 7, Mendoza 6, J. Parker 6, Stedman, M. Parker 5, Martin 5. Totals 15 7-14 41.
ASHLAND (49) — Finn Hilden 18, Lapierre 8, Stowasser, Williams 13, Nogues 1, Barnes 5, Shields 4. Totals 15 12-18 49.
Roseburg;14;5;13;9;—;41
Ashland;3;14;13;19;—;49
3-Point Shots — Rose. 4 (J. Parker 2, M. Parker 1, Martin 1), Ash. 7 (Lapierre 2, Hilden 1, Williams 3, Barnes 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 16, Ash. 14.
JV Score — Roseburg 53, Ashland 45.
