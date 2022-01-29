Roseburg outworked South Eugene, and the Indians were rewarded with their first Southwest Conference boys basketball win of the season on Saturday afternoon.
Senior post Ben Pike scored a season-high 18 points and Roseburg finished off the Axe with a strong fourth quarter to take a 61-46 victory at Robertson Memorial Gym.
The Tribe improved to 4-9 overall and evened their conference record at 1-1.
"Definitely the energy and effort," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "The execution wasn't quite there all the time, but the effort and energy was what we have to see and once we get that we can kind of dial in the rest of the stuff. I'm proud of the guys for working hard, getting after loose balls and getting lots of extra tips."
Pike staked the Indians to a 12-0 lead to start the contest with 10 points. Colton Marsters assisted on three of his baskets.
South Eugene (1-11, 0-3) recovered and took a 24-22 lead at halftime, but Roseburg outscored the Axe 39-22 over the final 16 minutes.
Roseburg got nine points from Hunter Fullerton, seven from Mykah Mendoza and four from Pike in the fourth period. Mendoza and Fullerton each hit 3-pointers.
"I think we came out with a lot more energy than our other games," Pike said. "I got some beautiful passes from my teammates. (This game) is a pretty big confidence boost, but we're not out of the water yet. We need to keep fighting and get better."
Mendoza, a sophomore left-hander, finished with 13 points — highlighted by a slam dunk with 5:40 left in the second quarter that wowed the crowd. Senior Carson Six, back this season after missing his junior year with a knee injury, contributed six points and nine rebounds.
Marsters chipped in five points and six assists. The senior guard put down a dunk with 2:38 remaining in the third quarter.
"That (hustle) was a big part of this win," Six said. "When you have people diving on the floor, making great plays and making defensive stops, that just gets the team into the game. Once everyone's in it, we start working together better and it just comes out the way it did.
"Once we got up we just kept building on top of it and finished it."
"(South Eugene) definitely got tired in the fourth quarter, but we kept pushing it and making good decisions with the basketball," Humphreys said.
Roger Herbert led South Eugene with 12 points, while Isaac Velluntini and Trey Saunders each scored 10.
Roseburg is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday, traveling to South Medford (12-2, 2-0). Roseburg hosts Grants Pass Friday.
SOUTH EUGENE (46) — Roger Herbert 12, P. Saunders 2, James 4, Sabbato 4, Vellutini 10, Nice 4, Thompson, T. Saunders 10. Totals 15 13-23 46.
ROSEBURG (61) — Ben Pike 18, Mendoza 13, Marsters 5, Stedman 2, Wilder, Oja, Williams 4, Olson 4, Fullerton 9, Bentea, Vredenburg, Six 6. Totals 22 14-24 61.
S. Eugene;6;18;11;11;—;46
Roseburg;12;10;18;21;—;61
3-Point Shots — S.E. 3 (Herbert 2, T. Saunders 1), Rose. 3 (Williams, Mendoza, Fullerton). Total Fouls — S.E. 22, Rose. 19. Technical Fouls — S.E., James; Roseburg, Vredenburg.
JV Score — Roseburg 58, South Eugene 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.