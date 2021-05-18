MEDFORD — The Roseburg boys basketball team opened its shortened 2021 spring season on Monday night with an 81-48 loss to South Medford in a Southern Oregon Conference game.
Freshman guard Jackson Weiland scored a game-high 20 points with four 3-pointers for the Panthers, who outscored the Indians 21-9 in the second quarter to take a 14-point lead at halftime. Jeremy Gaut had 16 points, while Junior Sleezer added 11 points and six assists.
Zachary Martin led Roseburg with 14 points and seven rebounds. Matthew Parker had eight points.
"South Medford smacked us pretty good," Roseburg second-year head coach Jordan Humphreys said. "They played physical and we had a hard time defending them. We got flustered at the end of the first quarter and made some turnovers and fell behind."
The Indians have four seniors on their roster: Attreyu Pinard, Jacob Parker, Matthew Parker and Martin. Junior Carson Six is another returning player.
Roseburg is scheduled to host Eagle Point on Wednesday. The Eagles opened Monday with a 66-28 loss to North Medford.
ROSEBURG (48) — Zachary Martin 14, Pinard 5, J. Parker 2, Mendoza 6, Six 6, Fullerton 5, Stedman 2, M. Parker 8. Totals 16 10-13 48.
SOUTH MEDFORD (81) — Jackson Weiland 20, Sleezer 11, McNaught 9, Gaut 16, Adams 9, Bloodsaw 5, Pannell 6, Booth 5. Totals 29 11-19 81.
Roseburg;11;9;15;13;—;48
S. Medford;13;21;25;22;—;81
3-Point Goals — Roseburg 6 (M. Parker 2, Martin 2, Pinard 1, Fullerton 1), S.M. 12 (Weiland 4, Sleezer 1, McNaught 1, Gaut 2, Adams 3, Booth 1). Total Fouls — Roseburg 19, S.M. 16. Fouled Out — Pinard. Technical Fouls — Gaut, Booth.
JV Score — South Medford 55, Roseburg 37.
Freshman — South Medford 53, Roseburg 51.
