EUGENE — The Roseburg boys basketball team took another step closer to reaching the postseason with a 66-62 win over the South Eugene Axe in a Southwest Conference game Saturday at the Purple Pit.
Roseburg (7-13, 4-4 SWC) went 17-for-23 at the free throw line and made six 3-point field goals to overcome a one-point deficit at halftime.
“This is one that we needed,” Roseburg coach Jordan Humphrey said.
Roseburg held on to sole possession of third place in the SWC standings with the win. The top three teams receive an automatic berth into the 32-team state playoffs.
South Eugene (4-14, 2-6) led most of the first half, but never by more than five points. Senior Blake Sabbato score 13 of his game-high 18 points in the first half to power the Axe to a 30-29 lead at the break.
Boston Williams was 8-for-8 at the free throw line for Roseburg and finished with a team-leading 17 points. The junior made a pair of free throws with about three minutes remaining in the game that gave the Tribe its largest lead at 55-47.
The advantage was short-lived as South Eugene used its defense to fuel a last ditch comeback attempt.
Koen Thurman scored four points on back-to-back steals by the Axe to close the score to 57-54 near the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter.
The Axe continued to fight back and got within 63-62 with 21 seconds remaining in regulation, but Roseburg finished going 3-for-4 at the line to secure the win.
Roseburg had four players finish in double figures. Sophomore Mykah Mendoza added 15 points, Danil Olson chipped in 12 and Ben Pike contributed 10.
“I said before the game we’ve got to have multiple guys score in double digits. (It was) good to see production from multiple guys,” Humphreys said.
Roseburg can now clinch a third place finish with a win over Grants Pass on Friday. The Indians previously defeated the Cavemen 65-56 in a home game on Feb. 4.
Up next, the Indians will host Westview for a nonconference game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
ROSEBURG (66) — Boston Williams 17, Mendoza 15, Stedman 6, Wilder, Pike 10, Olson 12, Fullerton 3, Six 3. Totals 21 17-23 66.
