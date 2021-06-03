EAGLE POINT — It wasn't a good start for the Roseburg boys basketball team on Wednesday, but its finish was spot on.
The Indians outscored Eagle Point 31-14 in the second half and used some accurate free-throw shooting to earn a 48-37 victory in a Southern Oregon Conference regional game.
"We attacked the zone a lot better in the second half and played good defense," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "We rebounded much better than we did against North Medford."
Zach Martin led Roseburg (3-3) with 17 points. Colton Marsters (12 points) and Matthew Parker (12) also scored in double figures for the Indians, who trailed 23-17 at halftime. The Tribe converted 85% (17-for-20) of its foul shots, while Eagle Point missed all five of its attempts.
"It was nice to have Zach back," Humphreys said of the senior who was out with an elbow injury.
Sophomore Adan Quintero scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the first half for Eagle Point (0-7), but the Eagles struggled with turnovers in the second half.
Roseburg will host Ashland at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
ROSEBURG (48) — Zach Martin 17, Pinard, Mendoza 3, J. Parker 3, Marsters 12, Wilder, Stedman 1, M. Parker 12. Totals 13-39 17-20 48.
EAGLE POINT (37) — Adan Quintero 17, A. Smith 2, Valdovinos, Dutton, Neyt 7, Carlton 4, Esquibel 2, Uribe 5. Totals 16-52 0-5 37.
Roseburg;7;10;13;18;—;48
Eagle Point;13;10;8;6;—;37
3-point goals — Roseburg 5 (Mendoza 1, M. Parker 2, Martin 2), Eagle Point 5 (Neyt 1, Quintero 3, Uribe 1). Technical foul — Quintero.
JV Score — Roseburg 67, Eagle Point 47.
