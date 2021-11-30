Ready or not, the 2021-22 high school basketball season begins Wednesday night for the Roseburg boys when they visit the Eagle Point Eagles and by their own account it could be a bumpy road to start.
The RHS boys basketball program is coming off a weeklong quarantine during what should have been the first week of practices last week, so the preseason preparation isn’t quite where it would normally be.
“We don’t have as many things in as we normally would. Everything is kind of on a time crunch, so we kind of have to figure out what’s most important for game one and two and make sure we have that in and then we’ll put stuff in as we go throughout the season,” Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said.
It’s not just a late start that will have the Tribe looking to put the pieces together on the fly this season. Roseburg had four seniors graduate last school year after leading the team to a 5-11 record in a shortened late spring season.
The quartet of Zach Martin, Matt and Jacob Parker and Attreyu Pinard accounted for a majority of the starting lineup.
Their departure leaves the Indians with a roster that is searching for its identity with a group of players that only have a moderate amount of experience at the varsity level.
“I think a lot of them have the skillset to produce on the varsity end, even with limited experience,” said Humphreys, who begins his third season with Roseburg. “It’s just going to be who’s competitive enough and who gets comfortable on the floor.”
“It’s going to take a minute to get all our chemistry together, but I feel like we’ll have a solid year,” said sophomore Mykah Mendoza, who’s one of the few returning players that saw extensive minutes last season.
“Losing those (seniors) is going to be big for us, but I feel this year we have a lot of athleticism. So I feel like this year we’re going to be a lot about our tempo.”
Humphreys points to Mendoza, along with senior Colton Marsters and junior Carter Stedman as players that will help push the pace this season for the Tribe. Each saw time in the starting lineup last year.
Marsters, who recently starred on the football field for Roseburg and earned Southwest Conference offensive player of the year, is the most experienced of the returners.
“We saw in football that Colton is obviously pretty dynamic and athletic at the 6A level. He’s going to be able to get to the basket when he wants and score,” Humphreys said.
Marsters says he wants to lead by example on the floor and become the go-to guy the team can rely on. He says the game plan will be to play aggressively.
“We have to move faster than other teams. We’re obviously not very tall,” said Marsters, who stands around 6 feet tall.
Roseburg has a three-man senior class this season. Ben Pike and Danil Olson are rejoining the RHS basketball program after not playing for the Indians during their junior year.
Pike will provide some size and Humphreys says will be a guy that gets buckets in transition and on put backs. Olson saw some varsity action as a sophomore, when he showed the ability to stretch the floor with his outside shooting.
Stedman is expected to take on the point guard roll after seeing time there last season. He’s excited to take on a bigger role and says he’s been working hard during the off season to improve on his game.
Mixing in the rotation will be Jayce Wilder, Boston Williams and Hunter Fullerton. All three got minutes on varsity last season, but spent most of their time on JV.
“We’re going to play quite a few guys, which means I hope that (our) transition (game plan) is something that comes to fruition this year and we can push the tempo quite a bit and play a fun game to watch,” Humphreys said.
The Indians will play nonleague games and take part in tournaments in Eugene and Medford during the month of December and then begin Southwest Conference play in January.
It will be a return to the normal SWC setting this season after a hybrid setup last year with 5A Southern Oregon schools included and the Eugene schools left out.
Wednesday’s opener against Eagle Point gets underway at 6:45 p.m. The game will be broadcast on sports radio station The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM or watch a live video simulcast on 541radio.com.
Seniors leaving is only a problem when you refuse to play underclassmen, even when they're qualified.
But that's always been a roseburg thing, so every year is a rebuilding year.
