DAYS CREEK — Senior wing Starz Saavedra scored 26 points and Illinois Valley handed Days Creek a 53-40 loss on Tuesday night in a nonleague boys basketball game.

Daniel Polk added 19 points for the unbeaten Cougars (9-0), who led 32-16 at halftime. The Wolves won the second half, 24-21.

Keith Gaskell scored a season-high 20 points for Days Creek (1-6). Matt Anderson had six points and six rebounds, and Michael Jenks scored six in the loss.

"I felt good about our effort," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "We had a letdown in the second quarter, but stayed right with them in the second half. Our post players played well."

The Wolves will take a two-game road trip after Christmas, starting with St. Paul on Dec. 27.

ILLINOIS VALLEY (53) — Starz Saavedra 26, Polk 19, Connell 3, Hess 3, Demuth 2, Miller. Totals 22 7-11 53.

DAYS CREEK (40) — Keith Gaskell 20, Reedy 2, Anderson 6, K. Benefiel 3, Kruzic 3, Jenks 6, Stufflebeam, Buckner, B. Benefiel. Totals 17 4-10 40.

I. Valley;16;16;16;5;—;53
D. Creek;10;6;12;12;—;40

3-Point Shots — I.V. 2 (Polk, Connell), D.C. 2 (K. Benefiel, Kruzic). Total Fouls — I.V. 14, D.C. 12. Fouled Out — Polk, Reedy.

JV Score — Illinois Valley def. Days Creek.
