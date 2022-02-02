SALEM — Top-ranked Salem Academy jumped on North Douglas early and posted a 61-31 win in a nonleague boys basketball game on Wednesday night.

Chase Brown and Jackson Oglesby each scored 14 points for the Class 2A Crusaders (17-4 overall), who led 33-12 at halftime.

Ray Gerrard was the lone player in double figures for the 1A Warriors (11-7), finishing with 14 points.

"We've got a long ways to go," N.D. coach Jesse Leman said. "(Salem Academy) is really good. They're just tougher than us, that was the big difference. This will make us better."

North Douglas is scheduled to travel to Elkton Friday for a league contest.

NORTH DOUGLAS (31) — Ray Gerrard 14, Mast 4, Duncan 3, Reigard 2, Gant 2, Rabuck 2, Montgomery 2, Humphrey 2, Kallinger, Reed. Totals 14 2-4 31.

SALEM ACADEMY (61) — Chase Brown 14, Jackson Oglesby 14, Jar. Oglesby 11, Pass 8, Mitchell 5, Iverson 5, Coulter-Pride 4, Bauldree, Schutt. Totals 27 1-6 61.

N. Douglas;6;6;11;8;—;31

S. Academy;20;13;15;13;—;61

3-Point Shots — N.D. 1 (Duncan), S.A. 6 (Jar. Oglesby 3, Jac. Oglesby 2, Mitchell 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 9, S.A. 10.

