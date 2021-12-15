KEIZER — Colton Marsters and Mykah Mendoza had the hot touch in a scorching second half for the Roseburg High School boys basketball team against the McNary Celtics in a nonconference contest Tuesday night.
The pair combined for 21 of Roseburg’s 40 points after halftime and helped push the Indians to a 71-55 victory, ending a three-game losing streak.
Marsters and Mendoza each started out the game slow.
Marsters went scoreless in the first quarter before dropping in seven of his game-high 18 points in the second period.
Mendoza managed just two points through three quarters before the sophomore erupted for 10 points in the final eight minutes of action.
Roseburg (2-4) and McNary (0-2) traded the lead back-and-forth through a highly contested first half of play. Neither side led by more than five points before the break.
The Celtics poured in 19 points in the second period to take a 34-31 lead into the locker room at the half, but the advantage was quickly wiped out as the Indians opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run.
Roseburg found its shooting touch and led by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter. Senior Ben Pike added 10 points for Roseburg, which had three players in double figures for the first time this season.
Tyler Cleveland and Brody Roth each had 12 points to lead McNary.
Roseburg will next begin play in the Shamrock Slam on Friday in Eugene. The three-day event is hosted by Sheldon High School.
The Indians will face Sprague of Salem Friday, followed by Franklin on Saturday and Parkrose on Sunday.
