MEDFORD — The Roseburg boys basketball team dug itself out of a significant first quarter hole, but fumbled away a chance at an upset win against No. 5 North Medford in a Southwest Conference game on Saturday.
The Indians overcame a 12-point deficit in the first quarter and held a lead multiple times in the third, but North Medford got hot down the stretch to pull away for a 71-61 win at home.
O’Shea Miller sank a pair of 3-point field goals and scored eight points in the opening period to help push North Medford (16-2, 4-1 SWC) to a 22-11 lead.
Roseburg rallied back in the second quarter behind Danil Olson. The senior had eight of his team-high 21 points in the period to get Roseburg within 34-30 at halftime.
Olson stayed hot in the third quarter and sparked Roseburg to a 38-36 lead with about five minutes to play in the frame. It was the first lead of the game for the Indians since they were ahead 4-2 in the first quarter.
The two teams traded the lead back-and-forth, but North Medford regained a four-point advantage going into the fourth period.
In the final eight minutes, North Medford clamped down on defense and stretched the lead back to double figures. Senior Treyson Neff scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to lead North Medford.
Austin McLean had 14 points and Miller and Bryce Dyer each added 12 for the Black Tornado.
Boston Williams hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 for Roseburg. Mykah Mendoza contributed 12 points and Carson Six added 10.
The Roseburg boys will next host the South Medford Panthers in a league game on Friday.
ROSEBURG (61) — Danil Olson 21, Mendoza 12, Stedman, Pike, Williams 13, Fullerton 5, Six 10. Totals 22 8-10 61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.