Roseburg High School's Colton Marsters drives to the basket for a shot between Bend defenders Ben Keown, left, and Colby Shields during first half play on Saturday in Roseburg. The Lava Bears won , 84-65.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Roseburg's Jayce Wilder attempts a 3-point shot during first half play against Bend on Saturday in Roseburg. Bend won, 84-65.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Roseburg's Danil Olson scores on a layup during the first half against Bend on Saturday in Roseburg. Olson led the Indians with 17 points.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Roseburg's Boston Williams drives against Bend defender Ben Keown during first half play on Saturday in Roseburg.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Roseburg's Hunter Fullerton takes a jump shot over Bend defender Christopher Doke during first half play on Saturday in Roseburg.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Roseburg's Colton Marsters puts up a shot during first half play against Bend on Saturday in Roseburg.
The Bend High School boys basketball team drained 13 3-point field goals in a nonconference contest against Roseburg and sank the Indians 84-65 Saturday afternoon at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
The Lava Bears outscored Roseburg 41-24 in the second half to overcome a hot start by the Indians. Senior Cody Claussen scored 16 of his team-high 21 points after the break for Bend (4-1).
“We competed well in the first half,” Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. “(In the) second half we got our heads down a little bit and weren’t able to execute. Some guys got selfish and started playing ‘me’ basketball.”
Roseburg (1-4) opened the game with a 9-0 to take an early 11-2 advantage. Sophomore Mykah Mendoza scored six of his game-high 22 points in the first eight minutes.
The Indians held a 24-20 advantage going to the second quarter, but the Lava Bears were too much for the Tribe to hold in check the rest of the way.
For a second consecutive game Mendoza and Danil Olson led the Indians in scoring. Olson finished with a season-high 17 points with two 3-pointers.
Bend had four players finish in double figures. Joining Claussen were Ben Keown with 15 points, Christopher Doke with 14 and Christen Lopez with 11.
“Hats off to them for shooting it (well), but we also gave them three to four seconds to shoot every time they got it,” Humphreys said.
Roseburg’s next game will be a nonconference matchup with McNary in Salem on Tuesday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
