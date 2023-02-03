GLIDE — Jace Johnson scored a game-high 27 points and Chase Briggs and Declan Kelly both posted season highs in points as South Umpqua held off a late Glide rally, defeating the host Wildcats 67-64 in a Far West League boys basketball contest Friday night.
Briggs scored 20 and Kelly 13 for the Lancers, who kept themselves in the running for a spot in the Class 3A postseason.
Glide (3-14, 1-10 FWL) kept it tight down the stretch, outscoring South Umpqua 11-7 in the final quarter.
"I felt like we kind of gave it away tonight," Glide coach Jeff Eichenbusch said. "A lot of shoulda, coulda, woulda. It was a tough battle."
Glide had four players score in double figures, led by Coby Pope and Bryce Swain with 18 points apiece. Swain hit six 3-pointers. Pope added nine rebounds and five assists, Ty Davis finished with 12 points and seven boards, and Jayden Williams scored 10.
The Lancers (12-10, 9-3) had 20 assists as a team on 26 field goals, with Louden Cole dishing out 10. Zane Wilborn led South Umpqua with 12 rebounds.
Glide visits Douglas Saturday, while South Umpqua heads to Coquille Monday.
SOUTH UMPQUA (67) — Jace Johnson 27, Briggs 20, Kelly 13, Eastridge 4, Beckham 2, Wilborn 1, Cole. Totals 26-54 8-16 67.
GLIDE (64) — Coby Pope 18, Bryce Swain 18, Davis 12, Williams 10, Hatcher 5, Chrisenbery 1, Atkin, Smith. Totals 21-47 14-20 64.
S. Umpqua;25;19;16;7;—;67
Glide;18;20;15;11;—;64
3-Point Goals — S.U. 7 (Kelly 3, Johnson 2, Briggs 2), Gli. 8 (Swain 6, Williams 2). Total Fouls — S.U. 17, Gli. 16.
JV Score — South Umpqua 67, Glide 29.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.