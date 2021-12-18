Siletz Valley gets past Umpqua Valley Christian, 51-43 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 18, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DIXONVILLE — Siletz Valley prevailed in a hard-fought battle with Umpqua Valley Christian on Saturday, winning 51-43 in a nonleague boys basketball game.Chris Bayya led the Wariors (5-1) with 17 points and Hayden Worman scored 15.Sean Simonson was the top scorer for the Monarchs (3-2) with 13 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Josh Luther had 10 points and Izaiah added nine."Even though we lost, I thought this was our best game of the season," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "We held our composure, our defense was better."The Monarchs will return to play on Dec. 28, hosting Illinois Valley in a nonleague contest. SILETZ VALLEY (51) — Chris Bayya 17, Worman 15, Rilatos 12, Vasquez 3, Achen 2, Robinson 2, Adams. Totals 17 12-22 51.UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (43) — Sean Simonson 13, Luther 10, Ames 9, Hellenthal 5, Macafee 3, Phillips 3, Parker, Saylor. Totals 15 10-18 43.S. Valley;14;11;9;17;—;51UVC;12;10;10;11;—;433-Point Shots — S.V. 5 (Bayya 3, Worman 2), UVC 3 (Simonson). Total Fouls — S.V. 12, UVC 18.JV Score — UVC 27, Siletz Valley 9 (two quarters). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg police officer fired, charged with official misconduct Impromptu warming center at Gaddis Park stokes controversy Heard removed from Senate floor for not wearing mask 2-year-old girl seriously injured in crash on Diamond Lake Boulevard Remembering the Christmas Flood of 1964: 'The destruction was stunning' TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg falls to Crescent Valley, 38-29 South Umpqua tops North Valley, 56-47 How to Ski Smarter in the Age of Multimountain Passes Humphries' double-double leads Elkton past Triangle Lake, 49-29 Taylor scores 19 as Texas A&M knocks off Oregon State 83-73 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.