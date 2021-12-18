DIXONVILLE — Siletz Valley prevailed in a hard-fought battle with Umpqua Valley Christian on Saturday, winning 51-43 in a nonleague boys basketball game.

Chris Bayya led the Wariors (5-1) with 17 points and Hayden Worman scored 15.

Sean Simonson was the top scorer for the Monarchs (3-2) with 13 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Josh Luther had 10 points and Izaiah added nine.

"Even though we lost, I thought this was our best game of the season," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "We held our composure, our defense was better."

The Monarchs will return to play on Dec. 28, hosting Illinois Valley in a nonleague contest.

SILETZ VALLEY (51) — Chris Bayya 17, Worman 15, Rilatos 12, Vasquez 3, Achen 2, Robinson 2, Adams. Totals 17 12-22 51.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (43) — Sean Simonson 13, Luther 10, Ames 9, Hellenthal 5, Macafee 3, Phillips 3, Parker, Saylor. Totals 15 10-18 43.

S. Valley;14;11;9;17;—;51

UVC;12;10;10;11;—;43

3-Point Shots — S.V. 5 (Bayya 3, Worman 2), UVC 3 (Simonson). Total Fouls — S.V. 12, UVC 18.

JV Score — UVC 27, Siletz Valley 9 (two quarters).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

