CAMAS VALLEY — Hayden Worman hit four 3-point field goals and finished with 16 points as Siletz Valley defeated Camas Valley 38-30 on Saturday in a nonleague boys basketball game.

James Standley led the Hornets (1-1) with nine points. Jared Standley and River Wolfe each scored five points.

"I was very pleased with our effort," C.V. coach Chris Sexton said. "Offensively, we got the looks we wanted but just couldn't get the ball to go in."

Camas Valley is scheduled to play a nonleague contest at Crow Tuesday.

SILETZ VALLEY (38) — Hayden Worman 16, Vasquez 6, Case, Achen 9, Robinson 2, Rilatos 3, Bayya 2. Totals 15 3-11 38.

CAMAS VALLEY (30) — James Standley 9, Jar. Standley 5, Amos 2, W. Casteel 2, Riv. Wolfe 5, Ril. Wolfe 3, Wilson 4, Swift. Totals 11 5-13 30.

S. Valley;12;7;12;7;—;38

C. Valley;11;10;2;7;—;30

3-Point Shots — S.V. 5 (Worman 4, Achen 1), C.V. 3 (Jar. Stanley, Riv. Wolfe, Ril. Wolfe).

