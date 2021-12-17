CRESWELL — Class 4A Siuslaw outscored Sutherlin 17-2 in the first quarter and cruised to a 61-27 nonleague boys basketball victory Friday in the Bulldog Invitational at Creswell High School.

"We struggled to handle their pressure, and it's hard to come back from two points in the first quarter," Sutherlin coach Chris Mock said.

Braydon Thornton had a game-high 19 points with four 3-pointers to lead the Vikings (4-1), while Brody Terry chipped in 10 points.

Paul Cervantes had nine points to pace Sutherlin, while Hunter Elam hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points and Bryson McGarvey also scored six for the Bulldogs (1-4).

Sutherlin was scheduled to play the loser of the Creswell-Monroe game in the third-place game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

SIUSLAW (61) — Braydon Thornton 19, Brody Terry 10, Mattson 8, Hart 6, Lacouture 5, Jefferis 4, Jensen-Norman 2, Erickson 3, C. Hughes 2, Slaughter, K. Hughes. Totals 20 13-24 61.

SUTHERLIN (27) — Paul Cervantes 9, Elam 6, McGarvey 6, Woods 3, Palm 2, Fultz 1, Jabobs, Quamme. Totals 11 2-6 27.

Siuslaw;17;12;13;19;‑;61

Sutherlin;2;9;7;9;—;27

3-Point Shots — Siu. 8 (Thornton 4, Mattson 1, Erickson 1, Lacouture 1, Terry 1), Suth. 3 (Elam 2, Woods 1). Total Fouls — Siu. 11, Suth. 16. Fouled Out — Cervantes, Woods.

JV Score — Siuslaw def. Sutherlin.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

