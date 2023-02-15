MEDFORD — The Roseburg High School boys basketball team was unable to dig out of an early hole against North Medford and the Black Tornado ran away with an 83-64 win in a Southwest Conference game on Wednesday night.
After taking a small early lead, the Indians found themselves struggling to contain North Medford's Keenan Stewart. The sophomore scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in the first quarter to give the Black Tornado a 21-8 lead.
Roseburg (14-7, 4-5 SWC) fell behind by 18 points in the second quarter, but a quick rally to finish the period cut the deficit to 32-18 going to the halftime break.
North Medford (7-14, 5-5) had an answer for every attempt at a comeback by the Indians. The Black Tornado made 4 of its 7 3-point field goals in the second half and 13-for-16 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to pad the lead.
"We're playing like we're trying to protect something and playing not to lose," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "We talked about that and maybe talking about it doesn't help, but they were a little bit better in the second half. Playing a little bit more free. Attacking the basket a little better and not being tentative, but we've got to figure it out pretty quick."
Mykah Mendoza finished with 18 points to lead Roseburg and Hunter Fullerton chipped in 17.
The Indians have now lost three consecutive games and dropped into a tie with Sheldon for fourth place in the conference standings.
Roseburg has three league games left in the regular season and will host South Eugene at 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.