EUGENE — South Eugene senior Solomon Nice sent the Axe past the Roseburg boys basketball team, 85-84, with a putback layin that just beat the buzzer Friday night in a Southwest Conference game at the Purple Pit.
Roseburg (13-4, 3-2 SWC) and South Eugene (9-8, 2-3) traded the lead back-and-forth throughout the night, with both sides leading by as many as 11 points.
The Indians led 66-63 to begin the fourth quarter and the spread was never more than a one-possession game.
Roseburg's Boston Williams made 1 of 2 free throws to give RHS an 84-83 lead with 8.2 seconds remaining.
After a miss on the second attempt, South Eugene got the rebound and junior guard Landyn Bryant took the ball coast-to-coast for a shot at the game-winner.
His layup clanked off the left side of the iron and a tip-in attempt by Harrison Thomas was off the mark as well. Nice, a 6-foot-5 all-Southwest Conference forward, snatched the rebound and got off the game-winner with 0.1 on the clock.
Nice's shot took two hops on the rim before falling through the net, sending the home crowd into an uproar.
Nice finished with 16 points, while Bryant led South Eugene with 29 points.
"We had some opportunities down the stretch to execute a little bit better that we didn't do," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "There's going to be games like this and everything is about how you react to it and how you bounce back."
Roseburg's Mykah Mendoza tied a career-high with 30 points. The junior scored 12 in the second quarter when then Indians finished on a 7-0 run to take a 43-38 lead into halftime.
Four players finished in double figures for Roseburg. Hunter Fullerton contributed 14, Jayce Wilder made three 3-point goals and netted 13 off the bench and Williams added 12.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Roseburg. The Indians also dropped into a tie with Sheldon (7-10, 3-2) for second place in the league standings.
Roseburg will host Sheldon on Tuesday to finish the first half of conference play. Game time is slated for 6:45 p.m.
