MEDFORD — Roseburg High School boys basketball coach Jordan Humphreys felt his team played one of its best games this season.
The Indians had three players finish in double figures and made 10 3-point shots, but it wasn't enough as No. 8-ranked South Medford pulled away in the second half for an 82-65 win in a Southwest Conference game Tuesday night.
"Really, I think it was the best game we've played all year. South Medford's a good team, super athletic and can score from a lot of different positions," Humphreys said.
"I was proud of how our guys kept battling even when they saw that hole and continued to battle the whole game. I mean, even in the second half ... we competed and kept playing harder than we've played all year. It was a big step forward."
Danil Olson scored a team-high 16 points, Mykah Mendoza chipped in 15 and Hunter Fullerton added 10 to lead Roseburg (4-10, 1-2 SWC) in the loss. Each player made two 3-pointers.
South Medford (13-2, 3-0) won its seventh consecutive game behind 26 points from Boden Howell. The freshman drained four shots from behind the arc.
The Panthers jumped out to an early double-digit lead in the first quarter, although Roseburg briefly led 1-0 before the game officially began.
Mendoza made one of two technical free throws to start the contest after South was assessed a technical foul for dunking during pre-game warmups.
South Medford exploded for a 15-0 run once the game began, but Roseburg battled back and only trailed 19-11 going into the second quarter.
The Panthers pushed the lead to 40-30 at halftime and continued to pull away in the second half. In addition to Howell, Devon Malcom (19 points), Jackson Weiland (12) and Drew Hall (10) all finished in double figures for South Medford.
Roseburg played the game without senior guard Colton Marsters, its leading scorer.
Up next, the Indians will host the Grants Pass Cavemen at 6:45 p.m. Friday.
