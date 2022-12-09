South Umpqua boys down Elmira, 45-33 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TRI CITY — The South Umpqua boys basketball team took a 15-point halftime advantage and coasted to a 45-33 win over Elmira Friday in a nonleague game.Jace Page led the Lancers (2-3) with nine points, while Jace Johnson had eight points and five assists. S.U. took care of the ball well, making eight turnovers.Braiden Hansen scored nine points for the Falcons (0-5).South Umpqua's home game with La Pine Saturday has been canceled due to the weather conditions in Central Oregon. The Lancers will travel to Phoenix Thursday. ELMIRA (33) — Braiden Hansen 9, Colwell 8, Janeczko 6, Wilson 5, Adams 3, Woolcott 2, Turtura, Kaminski. Totals 12 3-7 33.SOUTH UMPQUA (45) — Jace Page 9, Johnson 8, Wilborn 6, Cole 6, Burnett 6, Briggs 5, Eastridge 3, Benefiel 2. Totals 19 4-7 45.Elmira;6;7;15;5;—;33S. Umpqua;13;15;8;9;—;453-Point Goals — Elm. 6 (Hansen 3, Wilson 1, Colwell 1, Adams 1), S.U. 3 (Cole 2, Briggs 1). Total Fouls — Elm. 14, S.U. 17. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags S. Umpqua Assist Sport Foul La Pine Boys Offense Elm S.u. Braiden Hansen Lancer Halftime Jace Page Elmira Advantage Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted Most Popular Death Notices for December 4, 2022 Vehicle into side of building Saturday night Meet Drain's number one party planner: Amethyst Beard Death Notices for December 7, 2022 Troy Phelps pleads not guilty, next court date December 2023 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Elmira beats South Umpqua girls, 33-26 Montana St. 55, William&Mary 7 NCAA Football Scores Umpqua men outlast Corban club team, 111-105 Friday's Transactions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.