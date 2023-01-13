WINSTON — The South Umpqua Lancers evened their season record at 7-7, but more importantly improve to 4-0 in the Far West League with a 68-50 win at No. 10-ranked Douglas Friday night.
The Lancers got out to a fast start against their rival Trojans, leading 21-10 after one quarter and 43-25 at halftime.
"We jumped on them right away," South Umpqua coach Brian Johnson said.
"We were shell-shocked," coach Bid Van Loon said of his younger Trojans. "It was the kind of night where we couldn't get a bounce."
South Umpqua dominated Douglas on the glass, outrebounding the Trojans 46-18.
"They kicked our ass on the boards," Van Loon said. "They deserve a pat on the back. They played really well tonight."
Despite the hot start for South Umpqua, Douglas clawed its way back into the game in the third quarter, pulling within nine points before the Lancers locked up the win.
"They got within nine and I thought, 'oh boy, here we go. Are we going to fall apart?'" Johnson said.
South Umpqua did not fall apart, with four Lancers scoring in double figures. Zane Wilborn led S.U. with a season-high 18 points. Chase Briggs added 15 points and eight rebounds, Declan Kelly had a trio of 3-pointers on his way to 13 points, and Jace Page posted a double-double with 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
"We had some kids hitting the glass tonight," coach Johnson said.
Dylan Manuel and Jason Stiles each scored 19 points for Douglas, despite Stiles missing most of the first half in foul trouble. Brayden West dished out 10 assists for the Trojans.
"Stiles getting into foul trouble took away our man in the middle to battle their guys, and they overwhelmed us with their athleticism," Van Loon said.
The Douglas coach added that he felt the Trojans were capable of winning Friday's game and, despite the outcome, believes they can win the rematch scheduled for Feb. 10 at South Umpqua.
"It didn't look good for us tonight," Van Loon said. "They took it to us, but I know this group better than anybody and will give you my word you can't count us out.
"They're a super successful group of kids. We knew what we were up against, but the truth is I still feel that the next time we play, it's a winnable game."
The loss dropped Douglas to 7-3 overall and 2-1 in league play. The Trojans host Sutherlin Saturday.
South Umpqua, meanwhile, will meet one of Class 3A's best teams and best players when they host No. 2 Cascade Christian (10-2, 4-0 FWL) and 7-foot junior center Austin Maurer Wednesday night.
SOUTH UMPQUA (68) — Zane Wilborn 18, Briggs 15, Kelly 13, Page 12, Burnett 6, Johnson 4, Cole. Totals 23 17-20 68.
DOUGLAS (50) — Jason Stiles 19, Dylan Manuel 19, Metianu 6, West 2, Bodenhamer 2, Willis 2, B. Dahlenburg, Nielsen, Rincon, Ferguson, Hoyle, L. Dahlenburg, Hunter. Totals 17 12-15 50.
S. Umpqua;21;22;5;20;—;68
Douglas;10;15;10;15;—;50
3-Point Goals — S.U. 5 (Kelly 3, Wilborn 1, Briggs 1), Doug. 4 (Manuel 2, Metianu 1, Stiles 1). Total Fouls — S.U. 15, Doug. 23. Fouled Out — Stiles, Bodenhamer. Technical Foul — Briggs.
JV Score — Douglas def. South Umpqua.
