South Umpqua falls to Siuslaw, 58-47
The News-Review
Tom Eggers
Sports Editor
Dec 30, 2021

NEWPORT — The South Umpqua boys basketball team lost 58-47 to Siuslaw in the Newport Holiday Classic on Thursday.

The Lancers dropped to 4-2 on the season. Game statistics were not provided to The News-Review.
