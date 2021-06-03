BROOKINGS — Jake Beaman scored 25 points and Brookings-Harbor pulled away from South Umpqua in the second half en route to a 56-39 win on Thursday in a Far West League boys basketball game.
Brad Russell added 15 points for the Bruins (2-2).
Freshman Louden Cole had 14 points and Chase Briggs scored 13 for the Lancers (0-5). S.U. was without its most experienced player, sophomore Jace Johnson, who's in COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
"I thought it was a heck of an effort by our kids," South Umpqua coach Brett Nixon said. "We had a letdown in the third quarter and it cost us."
The Lancers are scheduled to host Sutherlin Tuesday.
SOUTH UMPQUA (39) — Louden Cole 14, Briggs 13, Kelly 5, Burnett 4, Shadbolt 3, Marlow, White, Parker. Totals 13 7-21 39.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (56) — Jake Beaman 25, Russell 15, Badger 9, Serna 4, Soule 3, K. Christensen, L. Christensen, Harms, Gollaher. Totals 23 7-21 56.
S. Umpqua;7;11;6;15;—;39
Brookings;12;13;15;16;—;56
3-Point Shots — S.U. 6 (Briggs 1, Cole 4, Kelly 1), B.H. 3 (Beaman 2, Soule 1). Total Fouls — S.U. 17, B.H. 23. Fouled Out — Russell, Soule.
JV Score — Brookings-Harbor won.
