NEWPORT — Junior guard Jace Johnson scored 21 points and South Umpqua used a 24-point fourth quarter to pull away from Taft, 72-54, in the Newport Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament on Friday.

Bryce Eastridge added a season-high 17 points and Matt Burnett scored 12 for the Lancers (5-2).

Gavin Koceja and Kai Bayer each scored 18 points for the Tigers (3-8).

South Umpqua lost to Siuslaw 58-47 Thursday. Johnson scored 14 points and Eastridge had 10. The Lancers struggled at the free-throw line, shooting 50%.

S.U. is scheduled to play a nonleague game at Reedsport Tuesday.

SOUTH UMPQUA (72) — Jace Johnson 21, Eastbridge 17, Burnett 12, Lamm 7, Jenks 7, Briggs 3, Gosselin 3, Stevenson 2. Totals 27 13-18 72.

TAFT (54) — Gavin Koceja 18, Kai Bayer 18, Stahl 3, Lupercio-Rubio 2, Hill 2, Delameter 7, Halferty 2, Nightingale 2. Totals 23 3-4 54.

S. Umpqua;17;17;14;24;—;72

Taft;12;14;17;11;—;54

3-Point Shots — S.U. 5 (Lamm 2, Jenks 1, Gosselin 1, J. Johnson 1), Taft 5 (Bayer 2, Delameter 1, Koceja 2). Total Fouls — S.U. 15, Taft 21. Fouled Out — Delameter.

