South Umpqua rally falls short in 61-59 loss to No. 8 Pleasant Hill

Dec 2, 2022

WINSTON — South Umpqua nearly overcame 18 turnovers and poor free-throw shooting, but fell to No. 8 Pleasant Hill 61-59 at Douglas High School Friday night.

The Lancers trailed 54-46 entering the fourth quarter and outscored the Billies 13-7 as the rally fell just short. South Umpqua made just 12 of its 25 free throw attempts.

Jace Page had a team-high 18 points for the Lancers with seven rebounds and seven assists before fouling out. Jace Johnson added 13 points and Matthew Burnett scored 10 and grabbed six rebounds.

Gavin Inglish led three Pleasant Hill players in double figures with a game-high 20 points.

South Umpqua (0-2) takes on Creswell at Douglas High School Saturday afternoon at 1:45 p.m.

PLEASANT HILL (61) — Gavin Inglish 20, Wilcox 16, Nguyen 10, Melvin 7, Allen 4, Dutton 3, Holliday 1, Neely, Ireland. Totals 23 13-24 61.

SOUTH UMPQUA (59) — Jace Page 18, Johnson 13, Burnett 10, Cole 6, Briggs 5, Wilborn 5, Eastridge 2, Oppelt, Kelly, Smith. Totals 22 12-25 59.

P. Hill;19;16;19;7;—;61
S. Umpqua;16;20;10;13;—;59

3-point Goals — P.H. 2 (Melvin, Inglish), S.U. 3 (Wilborn 1, Johnson 2). Total Fouls — P.H. 18, S.U. 18. Fouled Out — Page.

JV Score — Pleasant Hill 48, South Umpqua 41.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
