MEDFORD — South Umpqua sophomore Chase Briggs scored a game-high 20 points, but the Lancers' growing pains continued in a 73-46 Far West League boys basketball loss at St. Mary's Thursday night.
Briggs' single-game total — which included three 3-pointers — was more points than the Lancers had scored both in their first game (15) and Tuesday night's loss at Sutherlin (19).
"We're still just trying to piece things together," said Lancers coach Brett Nixon, whose spring basketball team consists entirely of sophomores and freshmen. "A lot of these kids are getting opportunities that they otherwise wouldn't, and hopefully that means we're building a stronger foundation for next season."
The Crusaders jumped out to a 45-20 lead by halftime. Luke Bennion, Jonah Hadley and Will Kranenburg each scored 12 points to lead St. Mary's.
Jace Johnson added 13 points for South Umpqua (0-3 FWL), which will host Douglas at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
SOUTH UMPQUA (46) — Chase Briggs 20, Johnson 13, Burnett 6, Kelly 5, White 1, Parker 1. Marlow, Cole. Totals 18 6-17 46.
ST. MARY'S (73) — Luke Bennion 12, Hadley 12, Will Kranenburg 12, Walker 9, Sternenberg 8, Patel 6, Haynes 6, Friesen 4, Delplanche 3, Johnson 3, Foster. Totals 28 13-18 73.
South Umpqua;10;10;11;15;—;46
St. Mary's;19;26;12;16;—;73
3-point Goals — SU 4 (Briggs 3, Johnson), SM 4 (Walker, Bennion, Delplanche, Johnson).
