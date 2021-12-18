WINSTON — South Umpqua handed North Valley a 56-47 boys basketball loss on Saturday in the Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament.

Jace Johnson scored 14 points for the Lancers (3-1). Kade Johnson had 11 points and Ever Lamm added nine.

Cooper Cartwright led the Knights (0-6) with 18 points.

"We played good defense," S.U. coach Brian Johnson said. South Umpqua forced 15 turnovers.

The Lancers are scheduled to host Rogue River Monday in a nonleague contest.

NORTH VALLEY (47) — Cooper Cartwright 18, Champion 10, Lauby 8, M. Cartwright 9, Hawkins 2, Robinson, Kilborn, Zoufal, Jones. Totals 17 9-13 47.

SOUTH UMPQUA (56) — Jace Johnson 14, K. Johnson 11, Lamm 9, Burnett 7, Stevenson 6, Briggs 5, Real 2, Gosselin 2, Eastridge, Jenks. Totals 18 19-30 56.

N. Valley;13;11;13;10;—;47

S. Umpqua;15;14;17;10;—;56

3-Point Shots — N.V. 4 (Lauby, Champion, C. Cartwright 2), S.U. 1 (J. Johnson). Total Fouls — N.V. 20, S.U. 17. Fouled Out — M. Cartwright, Champion. Technical Fouls — S.U. bench.

JV Score — Phoenix def. South Umpqua.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.