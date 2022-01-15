GLIDE — The South Umpqua boys basketball team pulled away from Glide in the second half and left the Wildcats' gym with a 71-53 nonleague victory on Saturday.

Kade Johnson scored 22 points for the Class 3A Lancers (8-2, 1-0 Far West League), hitting three 3-pointers. Jace Johnson had 16 points.

Josh Ranger made four treys and led the 2A Wildcats (6-7 overall) with 21 points and Coby Pope scored 15. Glide committed 20 turnovers.

It was a high-scoring first half, with S.U. leading 39-36.

"We played a lot better tonight," South Umpqua coach Brian Johnson said. "Our press got them in the second half."

The two teams will meet again Tuesday in Tri City.

SOUTH UMPQUA (71) — Kade Johnson 22, Jace Johnson 16, Briggs 7, Lamm 7, Eastridge 6, Stevenson 6, Real 3, Burnett 2, Jenks 1, Gosselin 1. Totals 23 18-32 71.

GLIDE (53) — Josh Ranger 21, Pope 15, Bucich 9, Ackerman 4, Cobb 4, Swain, Lologo, T. Davis, D. Davis, Chrisenberry. Totals 19 9-18 53.

S. Umpqua;20;19;18;14;—;71

Glide;18;18;9;8;—;53

3-Point Shots — S.U. 7 (K. Johnson 3, J. Johnson 2, Lamm 1, Briggs 1), Glide 6 (Ranger 4, Ackerman 1, Bucich 1). Total Fouls — S.U. 17, Glide 20. Fouled Out — Pope, Cobb. Technical Foul — S.U., K. Johnson.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.