TRI CITY — The Sutherlin Bulldogs were hanging tough with the South Umpqua Lancers for a quarter and a half.
Then the Lancers went on a scoring surge and the Bulldogs lost their leading scorer to an ankle injury as South Umpqua pulled away for a 62-38 Far West League boys basketball victory Friday night.
Three South Umpqua players scored in double figures as the Lancers, leading 16-12 after the game's first eight minutes, went on a 33-12 tear in the second and third quarters to put the game on ice.
Early in the third quarter, Sutherlin senior guard Paul Cervantes — who has led the Bulldogs in scoring most of the season — landed awkwardly on another player's foot and was knocked from the game.
"We just came out flat," Sutherlin coach Chris Mock said. "We lost focus, and it can get ugly in a hurry."
Kade Johnson had a game-high 17 points to lead the Lancers, Jace Johnson had 13 points and four assists and Jordan Stevenson posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Matt Burnett added eight points for South Umpqua, which improved to 10-5 overall and 3-3 in the Far West.
"(Sutherlin's) free throws kept them close (in the first quarter)," South Umpqua coach Brian Johnson said. "We just started recognizing what we should be doing on offense, cutting and seeing the open man."
Thomas Mentes had a team-high 14 points for Sutherlin, while Cervantes finished with 12 and Logan Fultz added eight points.
Both teams have home FWL contests scheduled for Wednesday, with Sutherlin (2-17, 0-6) welcoming St. Mary's and South Umpqua taking on No. 3 Cascade Christian.
