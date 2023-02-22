MAUPIN — The No. 27-seeded Days Creek Wolves gave the No. 6 South Wasco County Redsides all they could handle on Wednesday night.
South Wasco survived, though, outscoring Days Creek 8-4 in overtime to escape with a 58-54 victory in a first-round game of the Class 1A boys basketball playoffs.
Ian Ongers scored 32 points for the Redsides (25-2), who trailed by six at halftime but outscored the Wolves 15-6 in the third quarter to move ahead by three entering the final eight minutes.
A basket by Days Creek guard Landon Kruzic at the end of regulation tied the game at 50-50 and forced the four-minute extra session.
Keith Gaskell led the Wolves (13-14) with 24 points, Kruzic had 13, Keegan Stufflebeam 10 and freshman Xane Hopkins seven. Stufflebeam hit a pair of 3-pointers.
"We were up by eight-10 points in the first half, but turnovers (14) plagued us and kept them in the game," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "They rattled us in the third quarter and we didn't execute down the stretch."
Ellis was pleased with the season after a slow start. The Wolves lose five seniors to graduation — Gaskell, Kruzic, Hayden Harris, James Buckner and Michael Jenks.
"It's a tough way to end the season, but we had a great group of kids who worked hard and bought into the system," Ellis said. "(The seniors) are great leaders and great young men, and are going to do well in life."
South Wasco will host No. 11 Union (23-5), a 58-41 winner over No. 22 Perrydale, Saturday in the second round.
DAYS CREEK (54) — Keith Gaskell 24, Kruzic 13, K. Stufflebeam 10, Hopkins 7, Harris, Buckner, Jenks. Totals 23 6-7 54.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY (58) — Ian Ongers 32, Holloway 17, McCoy 2, Best 4, Barnett 3, Hagen. Totals 25 6-15 58.
