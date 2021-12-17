EUGENE — It definitely wasn't Roseburg's day on the basketball court Friday.

Sprague of Salem jumped on the Indians early, taking an 18-point halftime lead en route to a 71-43 victory in the Shamrock Slam at Sheldon High School.

Dallon Morgan led the Olympians (3-2) with 19 points, 11 coming in the first half. Boston Ralston had 14 points.

"They had a size advantage on us, were more physical, our transition defense was poor and they shot the ball well," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "They're a solid team."

Ben Pike finished with a career-high 13 points for the Indians (2-5), scoring nine in the second half. Mykah Mendoza and Boston Williams each contributed eight points.

Roseburg is scheduled to meet Franklin at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

ROSEBURG (43) — Ben Pike 13, Mendoza 8, Marsters 1, Stedman 3, Wilder 2, Williams 8, Olson, Fullerton, Vredenburg 4, Cleary 4. Totals 16 7-9 43.

SPRAGUE (71) — Dallon Morgan 19, Ralston 14, Fleming 6, Smith 7, Rodriguez 7, Skogstad 6, Lenahan 7, Weiner 5. Totals 30 4-7 71.

Roseburg;7;13;10;13;—;43

Sprague;15;23;19;14;—;71

3-Point Shots — Rose. 4 (Mendoza, Stedman, Pike, Williams), Spr. 7 (Fleming 2, Smith 1, Lenahan 1, Morgan 2, Weiner 1).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

