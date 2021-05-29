MEDFORD — Senior guard Luke Bennion scored 26 points and hit six 3-point field goals as St. Mary's rallied and beat Sutherlin 65-62 in overtime on Saturday afternoon in a Far West League boys basketball game.
Both teams had good looks to win it in regulation, but missed. Bennion hit four of his six treys and scored 14 points before halftime.
Collin Bodine led Sutherlin (2-3, 1-1 FWL) with 16 points, while Josh Davis had 14, Kolbi Stinnett had 13 and Trevin Wattman added 12.
SUTHERLIN (62) — Collin Bodine 16, Smalley 2, Davis 14, Doolittle 3, Stinnett 13, T. Woods, Wattman 12, B. Woods 2. Totals 22 11-13 62.
ST. MARY’S (65) — Luke Bennion 26, Friesen 3, Kranenburg 12, Walker 4, Hadley 2, Sternenberg 5, Patel 2, Foster 2, Haynes 9. Totals 26 5-14 65.
Sutherlin;11;14;16;13;8;—;62
St. Mary’s;7;17;16;14;11;—;65
3-Point Shots — Sutherlin 7 (Doolittle 1, Bodine 1, Stinnett 3, Wattman 2), St. Mary’s 8 (Friesen 1, Bennion 6, Haynes 1).
