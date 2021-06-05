CAMAS VALLEY — Freshman James Standley scored 13 of his 20 points in the first quarter and Camas Valley notched its first Skyline League boys basketball win of the spring season on Saturday with a 54-29 victory over Pacific.
Standley made four 3-pointers. Daniel Hunt added 12 points and Kenny Wilson grabbed 12 rebounds for the Hornets (1-3). Mason Amos contributed 10 points.
Jordan Walker and Rowan Tilley each scored nine for the Pirates (0-3).
Camas Valley is scheduled to play at Riddle Thursday.
PACIFIC (29) — Jordan Walker 9, Rowan Tilley 9, Watson, Long 2, Webb, McCutcheon, Gourneau 4, Jordan 2, Haskett 3. Totals 12 3-7 29.
CAMAS VALLEY (54) — James Standley 20, Amos 10, W. Casteel 2, Hunt 12, O'Connor 1, DeRoss 1, Wilson 4, Payne 2, S. Casteel 2. Totals 22 6-4 54.
Pacific;4;7;8;10;—;29
C. Valley;15;16;15;8;—;54
3-Point Shots — Pac. 2 (Walker, Tilley), C.V. 4 (Standley). Total Fouls — Pac. 8, C.V. 7.
