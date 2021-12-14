Oakland senior guard Silas Strempel (3) passes to a teammate in the second half of a nonleague game against Coquille on Tuesday at the Nut House in Oakland. Strempel led the Oakers with 14 points as the Oakers prevailed, 51-43.
Oakland freshman Joseph Fusco attempts a lay-up in the second half during a nonleague game against Coquille. With two of the top six Oakers not in uniform, Fusco scored a career-high 13 points on Tuesday.
With two of its top six players not in uniform, the Oakland High School boys basketball team had to rely on some others to pick up the slack during its nonleague game with Coquille on Tuesday night.
Coach Jeff Clark got career-high scoring games from Silas Strempel and Joseph Fusco and the Oakers defeated the Red Devils 51-43 at the Nut House in Oakland to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Senior Baker Brooksby, Oakland's leading scorer, missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle. Junior Tallon Mask, the sixth man, was ill and didn't play.
The Oakers are ranked No. 10 in the latest OSAA Class 2A coaches poll.
"It was a great team win," Clark said. "With Baker and Tallon out, the other guys had to step up and they all contributed in a big way. Silas and Joseph set the tone offensively and we were able to play solid defense."
Strempel, a senior, finished with 14 points. Fusco, a freshman, was right behind with 13.
Strempel also had eight rebounds, four steals and two assists, and Fusco made five assists.
Marcus Carlson contributed eight points and 10 rebounds, while Cole Collins chipped in seven points and six boards. Cade Olds scored five points in the win.
"Coquille is athletic, strong and physical, but I thought our guys responded well," Clark said.
Hayden GeDeros led Coquille (2-4) with 12 points. Brock Willis scored 11 points and Dean Tucker had 10.
The Oakers held a two-point lead at halftime, but outscored the Red Devils 17-10 in the third quarter to hike their advantage to 41-32.
Oakland, which has struggled from the free-throw line, shot 74% (14-for-19) from the charity stripe.
The Oakers are scheduled to host Myrtle Point Thursday in a nonleague contest.
"For us to be 5-1 with a solid schedule and some newcomers to the varsity, it's a tribute to these guys," Clark said. "I appreciate how hard we play."
