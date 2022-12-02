Strong finish helps Elkton boys to 53-40 home win over Mohawk DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Dec 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Updated 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELKTON — Three Elkton players scored in double figures and the Elks outscored Mohawk 14-5 in the fourth quarter to post a 53-40 victory in Elkton's home opener at Grimsrud Gymnasium Friday night.Andrew Allen scored a team-high 13 points for the Elks (2-0). Cash Boe posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, Cael Boe scored 10 points and Trevyn Luzier pulled down 10 rebounds."This was a good win for us," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "I liked the way we kept our composure in the fourth quarter and closed out a tight game."Noah Meray scored a game-high 21 points for Mohawk.Elkton visits Mannahouse Academy in Portland Saturday. MOHAWK (40) — Noah Meray 21, K. Robinson 8, Wilson 6, Wallace 3, Turner 2, L. Tagle, Thom, Mattox. Totals 14 5-9 40.ELKTON (53) — Andrew Allen 13, Cash Boe 12, Cael Boe 10, Woody 7, Luzier 4, Sabo 4, Block 3, Hazen. Totals 18 14-20 53.Mohawk;9;12;14;5;—;40Elkton;12;14;13;14;—;533-Point Goals — Moh. 7 (Wilson 2, Robinson 2, Meray 2, Wallace 1), Elk. 3 (Block, Woody, Cash Boe). Total Fouls — Moh. 21, Elk. 10. Fouled Out — Mattox. Technical Fouls — Meray, Mattox. Rebounds — Moh. 19 (Wilson 6), Elk. 39 (Cash Boe 12)JV Score — Elkton 31, Mohawk 27. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elkton Boe Rebound Sport Basketball Andrew Allen Noah Meray Cash Mohawk Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Dachshund survives eight days in wilderness before being found by hunter Wrappin N Rollin to close doors Roseburg caregiver sentenced to 16 months for theft from patient Dream Center receives surprise donation Tino's Tacos gets a new home Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Seven county wrestlers win titles at Deven Dawson Memorial tournament North Douglas' Murphy, UVC's Amy Pappas make Class 1A all-state first team Fusco's hot start lifts Oakland boys to 54-30 win over Sutherlin in Spelgatti Invitational South Umpqua rally falls short in 61-59 loss to No. 8 Pleasant Hill Strong finish helps Elkton boys to 53-40 home win over Mohawk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.