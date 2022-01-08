WINSTON — The Douglas boys basketball team outscored visiting La Pine 20-7 in the first quarter and never lost the lead as it notched a 55-48 victory on Saturday in a nonleague game.
Sophomore Jace Page finished with a double-double for the Trojans (5-2) with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Tyler Dunstan contributed 11 points and five assists, and Kahiki Nielsen added 10 points.
Colton Campbell led the Hawks (5-7) with 17 points and Aiden Brown had 15. La Pine committed 26 turnovers.
"It was a good team effort," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. "We jumped on them early with some fullcourt pressure, then they went to a 1-3-1 zone and it took us a while to get used to that. They got within three (in the fourth quarter), but we held on."
The Trojans had their game at Rogue River Friday canceled due to COVID issues within the Chieftains' program. Douglas is scheduled to host Phoenix at 7 p.m. Monday in a nonleague contest.
LA PINE (48) — Colton Campbell 17, Brown 15, Heal 5, Shipman 3, Wilkinson 3, Earls 3, Barker 2, Montgomery. Totals 16 11-20 48.
DOUGLAS (55) — Jace Page 12, Dunstan 11, Nielsen 10, Rincon 7, Kelly 6, West 6, Matianu, Ledbetter 3. Totals 21 9-12 55.
La Pine;7;11;11;19;—;48
Douglas;20;6;11;18;—;55
3-Point Shots — La Pine 5 (Shipman, Heal, Brown, Wilkinson, Earls), Dou. 4 (West 2, Dunstan 1, Rincon 1). Total Fouls — La Pine 14, Dou. 16. Fouled Out — Campbell.
