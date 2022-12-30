Sutherlin boys fall 67-39 to Amity TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SALEM — The Sutherlin boys basketball team concluded the Crusader Classic with a 67-39 loss to Amity on Friday.George Meeker scored 14 points for the Warriors (5-5), who took a 33-16 halftime advantage.Coltyn Jacobs scored 15 points and freshman Hunter VanBuren had eight for the Bulldogs (0-9).Sutherlin is scheduled to open Far West League play at home Wednesday against South Umpqua. AMITY (67) — George Meeker 14, Mather 11, Howard 10, Nyseth 8, Watson 8, Grove 7, Berkey 5, Dyer 2, Clark 2, Wolfe, Bell. Totals 25 10-16 67.SUTHERLIN (39) — Coltyn Jacobs 15, VanBuren 8, Palm 7, McGarvey 4, Hart 2, Fultz 2, Calvert 1, Ohler. Totals 15 8-17 39.Amity;14;19;12;22;—;67Sutherlin;8;8;4;19;—;393-Point Goals — Amity 7 (Mather 3, Meeker 2, Grove 1, Berkey 1), Suth. 1 (Jacobs). Total Fouls — Amity 20, Suth. 17. Fouled Out — Fultz. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hart Basketball Palm Salem Sport Total Boy Foul Out Classic Kid Crusader Amity Vanburen Coltyn Jacobs George Meeker Basketball Team Warrior Point Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Sutherlin School District is Hiring! Most Popular Controversial leadership change shakes Roseburg Senior Center Oregon’s national park enters into annual pass agreement Aaron Donald Auer One year in, Hastings Village becomes a model to address homelessness Death Notices for December 28, 2022 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NO. 11 UCLA 67, WASHINGTON STATE 66 No. 11 UCLA 67, Washington St. 66 Friday's Scores Friday's Scores Top 25 Fared
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.