ROGUE RIVER — It wasn't exactly pretty, but the Sutherlin Bulldogs picked up their second win in their past three Far West League boys basketball games.The Bulldogs (2-13, 2-3 FWL) slugged out a 30-19 victory at Rogue River Wednesday night.Austin Quamme and Bryson McGarvey each scored nine points for the Bulldogs, with Quamme hitting three of Sutherlin's four 3-pointers.Sutherlin led 17-9 at halftime and 27-15 entering the fourth quarter.The Bulldogs will wrap up a three-game week in FWL play at home, welcoming St. Mary's to the Dog Pound Friday night and hosting Brookings-Harbor Saturday. SUTHERLIN (30) — Austin Quamme 9, Bryson McGarvey 9, C. Jacobs 4, Hart 4, Fultz 2, Palm 2, VanBuren. Totals 11 4-13 30.ROGUE RIVER (19) — Isaac House 5, Nelson 4, Haag 4, Murray 3, McWillie 3, Foor, Simpson, Ellis. Totals 6 5-10 19.Sutherlin;7;10;10;3;—;30R. River;4;5;6;4;—;193-Point Goals — Suth. 4 (Quamme 3, Hart 1), R.R. 2 (McWillie, House). Total Fouls — Suth. 13, R.R. 17. Fouled Out — Murray.JV Score — Sutherlin def. Rogue River.
