SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin boys basketball team outscored Brookings-Harbor 23-5 in the fourth quarter and posted a 44-30 win in a Far West League game on Tuesday night at the Dog Pound.
Senior post Josh Davis led the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-1 FWL) with 14 points. Kolbi Stinnett had 10 points, while Trevin Wattman and Collin Bodine both chipped in nine. Bodine was 4-for-4 and Davis 3-for-5 at the charity stripe in the fourth period.
Oggie Badger scored nine points for the Bruins (1-2, 1-2).
Sutherlin is scheduled to travel to Medford Thursday to meet Cascade Christian.
— Dan Bain contributed to this report
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (30) — Oggie Badger 9, Christensen 7, Russell 6, Beaman 3, Soule 4, Serna 1, Green, Gollagher, Burger. Totals 12 3-6 30.
SUTHERLIN (44) — Josh Davis 14, Stinnett 10, Wattman 9, Bodine 9, T. Woods 1, Pacini 1, B. Woods, Lahley. Totals 13 13-21 44.
Brookings;9;8;8;5;—;30
Sutherlin;12;1;8;23;—;44
3-Point Shots — B.H. 3 (Christensen, Beaman, Badger), Suth. 5 (Stinnett 3, Bodine 1, Wattman 1). Total Fouls — B.H. 11, Suth. 9.
JV Score — Sutherlin 51, Brookings-Harbor 48.
