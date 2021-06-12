SUTHERLIN — Craig Stinnett, the Sutherlin High School boys basketball coach, got the effort he wanted from his team on Saturday afternoon against the St. Mary's Crusaders.
But the Bulldogs went cold offensively down the stretch.
St. Mary's outscored Sutherlin 16-3 over the last five minutes and left the Dog Pound with a 52-44 victory in a Far West League game.
Will Kranenburg was big in the second half for the Crusaders (7-3, 5-2 FWL). The 6-foot senior guard scored 18 of his game-high 20 points over the last two quarters, 11 coming in the fourth.
Kranenberg scored the game's last six points on a layin and four free throws. He converted two foul shots with 27.8 seconds left to give St. Mary's a three-possession advantage.
Sutherlin (3-5, 2-3) got a 3-pointer from Kolbi Stinnett with 3:29 left to tie the game at 44-44, but wouldn't score again.
"It was a good, competitive basketball game for a Saturday afternoon," Craig Stinnett said. "The kids worked their butts off. To have them competing like they did, I can't ask for anything more.
"It's hard to come in on a Saturday afternoon at 2 and it's 75 degrees outside. Both teams competed hard ... it's not like we were just walking up and down the court and didn't want to be here. Everybody wanted to be here and wanted to play. Bottom line, they made more shots than we did."
Trevin Wattman, Kolbi Stinnett and Collin Bodine each finished with nine points for the Bulldogs. Josh Davis chipped in eight points.
"One of the biggest determining factors was us talking on defense and keeping our heads in it," Wattman said. "I think we played really well overall and have some little things we have to work on. We're still locked in and have to finish out the year strong."
The Bulldogs have nine seniors on their spring roster.
Sutherlin cashed in on a technical foul on St. Mary's Luke Bennion at the end of the third quarter to regain the lead.
Collin Bodine was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit two of three attempts, then hit both foul shots for the technical to put the Bulldogs ahead 33-32.
Kolbi Stinnett hit the second of his three 3-pointers to give Sutherlin its biggest lead of the contest at 41-36 with 6:41 remaining in the contest, but the Bulldogs weren't able to finish the deal.
"We always try and get each other the best looks we can," Wattman said. "We usually capitalize, but we had an off-shooting night."
Sutherlin is scheduled to travel to Brookings-Harbor Tuesday.
ST. MARY'S (52) — Will Kranenburg 20, Sternenberg 7, Bennion 6, Hadley 12, Friesen 2, Patel 2, Walker 3, Delplanche. Totals 20 9-13 52.
SUTHERLIN (44) — Trevin Wattman 9, Collin Bodine 9, Kolbi Stinnett 9, Davis 8, Pacini 4, Smalley, B. Woods 5. Totals 17 6-8 44.
St. Mary's;11;12;9;20;—;52
Sutherlin;10;11;12;11;—;44
3-Point Shots — S.M. 3 (Bennion 2, Walker 1), Suth. 4 (Stinnett 3, Bodine 1). Total Fouls — S.M. 11, Suth. 17. Fouled Out — Bodine. Technical Foul — Bennion.
