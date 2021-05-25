Trevin Wattman led three Sutherlin players in double figures with 15 points as the Bulldogs beat South Umpqua 57-19 in Far West League boys basketball action Tuesday at the Dog Pound in Sutherlin.
Sutherlin (2-2, 1-0 FWL) took a 16-4 lead after the first quarter and led 50-15 entering the fourth quarter, which was played with a running clock.
"These are hard games to play," Sutherlin coach Craig Stinnett said. "We worked on some execution stuff and tried to use the night as a chance to fix a few things and get re-engaged after the (51-41) loss to Junction City."
Josh Davis added 12 points and Collin Bodine 10 for Sutherlin, which has nine seniors who have mostly been playing together since elementary school.
"We're fortunate that all my seniors have stuck with it," Stinnett said of having to wait until late spring to play because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Most of these guys have traveled together since the fifth grade.
"I feel very fortunate my guys haven't 'checked out,'" Stinnett added. "It's going to be difficult, especially as we get closer to graduation, just having the guys maintain their focus."
Jace Johnson had a team-high 11 points for the Lancers (0-2, 0-1), who unlike Sutherlin, boast a much younger roster with seven sophomores and four freshmen.
Sutherlin will visit St. Mary's of Medford for a Saturday afternoon FWL game at 2 p.m. South Umpqua plays at St. Mary's at 6 p.m. Thursday.
SOUTH UMPQUA (19) — Jace Johnson 11, Burnett 4, Kelly 2, Bauer 2, Parker, Marlow, White, Spicer. Totals 7 4-6 19.
SUTHERLIN (57) — Trevin Wattman 15, Davis 12, Bodine 10, B. Woods 6, Stinnett 4, T. Woods 4, Pacini 3, Lahley 2, Parsons, Cervantes, Doolittle, Smalley. Totals 25 6-13 57.
S. Umpqua;4;5;6;4;—;19
Sutherlin;16;12;22;7;—;57
3-point Goals — S.U. 1 (Johnson), Sutherlin 1 (Wattman). Total Fouls — S.U. 7, Sutherlin 12.
